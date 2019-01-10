Pitt Meadows icon, Roosters to be taken over by Surrey-based chain

What's widely considered to be an institution in the Fraser Valley will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Roosters Country Cabaret in Pitt Meadows posted on its Facebook page that it will be open for just two more weeks.

The space is being taken over by Surrey-based hospitality chain, Joseph Richard Group.

Karen Renaud is the director of marketing for Joseph Richard Group. She says the restaurant going into the space occupied by Roosters will join JRG's network of public houses that includes six Townhall pubs in Fraser Valley communities.

"We want you to feel like you're in our living room," she said. "We want to offer you really good food and drink.... And we want it to be a fun place."

As for whether the mechanical bull and general country vibe will find a place in the new establishment, Renaud couldn't say.

"Even though doors are closing, new doors are opening ... even though the name will change and the design will change and the renovations will take place, we are still going to be welcoming those same exact people into this place and potentially ... expand the demographic to be able to include more of the community."

The closure of Roosters garnered about two thousand comments on the Facebook Post.

Deanna Taylor Malenstyn commented, "What?????? This is where I met my husband. In the hotdog lineup after the bar closed. June 1999. Still together."

Nathan Burke wrote, "Perfect place for a fun factory!!!! Strap on those dancing shoes!"

Renovations will start in February with the hope doors will reopen in Fall 2019.

Roosters is encouraging customers to sign up for the guest list for its remaining two weeks.