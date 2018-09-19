One injured in Pitt Meadows car fire
According to police, 911 callers said an explosion occurred as a person tried to enter a Jeep SUV on Ford Road on Tuesday night.
The victim has since been released with minor injuries, RCMP said.
Pitt Meadows RCMP are investigating after a person was injured in a car fire Tuesday night.
They said they received several 911 calls about a possible explosion around 9 p.m. PT on Ford Road near 191B St.
When they arrived, they found one person suffering from burns.
Police said that person was taken to hospital and was released that same night, with minor injuries.
Pitt Meadows Fire was called in to extinguish the fire, which engulfed most of the vehicle.
Police continue to hold the scene as they investigate.