Skip to Main Content
One injured in Pitt Meadows car fire

One injured in Pitt Meadows car fire

According to police, 911 callers said an explosion occurred as a person tried to enter a Jeep SUV on Ford Road on Tuesday night.

The victim has since been released with minor injuries, RCMP said.

CBC News ·
RCMP say the victim suffered burns but has been released from hospital. (Curtis Kreklau)

Pitt Meadows RCMP are investigating after a person was injured in a car fire Tuesday night.

They said they received several 911 calls about a possible explosion around 9 p.m. PT on Ford Road near 191B St.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from burns.

Police say the fire consumed most of the vehicle. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police said that person was taken to hospital and was released that same night, with minor injuries.

Pitt Meadows Fire was called in to extinguish the fire, which engulfed most of the vehicle.

Police continue to hold the scene as they investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us