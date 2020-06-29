Pit bull kills man in Kamloops, B.C.
The victim was visiting a home on Singh Street where the dog lived with its owner.
A visitor to a home on Singh Street died of his injuries after being attacked by the owner's dog
A man has died after being attacked by a pit bull Monday morning in Kamloops.
According to Kamloops RCMP, the deceased was a visitor to a home in the 900-block of Singh Street and the dog belonged to the home's owner.
Police say they received report of the attack at 11:45 a.m., and that the man subsequently died of his injuries.
The dog was secured on the deck of the home as of 2 p.m. PT. Police said conservation officers in attendance planned to sedate the dog before it was euthanized.
The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.
No other details about the victim or the circumstances of his death have been released.
