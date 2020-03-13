Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a pink shirt who allegedly violently robbed an elderly man on Pink Shirt Day, or Anti-Bullying Day.

Transit police say on the morning of Feb. 26, the man in the pink shirt approached the elderly man on a SkyTrain that had just left Granville Station in Vancouver.

Police say the suspect reached into the elderly man's pocket and took five dollars before punching him in the face multiple times, breaking his glasses.

The suspect left the train at Main Street-Science World Station and paramedics were called to help the elderly man, who suffered cuts and bruising.