Skip to Main Content
Pink shirt-wearing suspect wanted in transit assault
British Columbia

Pink shirt-wearing suspect wanted in transit assault

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man who allegedly punched and robbed an elderly man riding SkyTrain on Pink Shirt Day.

Elderly man was punched and robbed while riding SkyTrain on Anti-Bullying Day

The Canadian Press ·
Passengers board a SkyTrain on the Expo Line in December 2019. An elderly man was punched and robbed while riding the line by a pink shirt-wearing suspect on Anti-Bullying Day. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a pink shirt who allegedly violently robbed an elderly man on Pink Shirt Day, or Anti-Bullying Day.

Transit police say on the morning of Feb. 26, the man in the pink shirt approached the elderly man on a SkyTrain that had just left Granville Station in Vancouver.

Police say the suspect reached into the elderly man's pocket and took five dollars before punching him in the face multiple times, breaking his glasses.

The suspect left the train at Main Street-Science World Station and paramedics were called to help the elderly man, who suffered cuts and bruising.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories