Skip to Main Content
Seniors introduced to Ping-Pong at long-term care home get competitive
British Columbia·Photos

Seniors introduced to Ping-Pong at long-term care home get competitive

Leslie Torresan was walking by a Ping-Pong table at a local Walmart when, on a whim, she decided to bring it to the long-term care facility where she is the director of recreation.
Maggie MacPherson · CBC News ·
Amy Hama, left, and Jasmine Murtadza play Ping-Pong at Normanna long term care home. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Leslie Torresan was walking by a Ping-Pong table at a local Walmart when, on a whim, she decided to bring it to the long-term care facility where she is the director of recreation.

What happened next was a pleasant surprise.

Soon after initiating weekly Ping-Pong games at the Normanna long-term care home, Torresan noticed the seniors starting to get competitive.

So, she organized a tournament, dividing the players into two teams: Team Blue and Team Pink. 

Leslie Torresan attributes the success of these tournaments to her colleagues and volunteers at Normanna. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Team Blue

Marija Uzelac sits with her trophy from last month's inaugural Normanna Ping-Pong tournament. Uzelac says her favourite part of the game is the competition. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
 
Carlos De Leon also won in last month's tournament. He sits next to Uzelac on Team Blue. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Uzelac and De Leon are the first to represent Team Blue. The tournament consists of four competitions and 8 teams. 

Team Pink

Amy Hama, 94, is one of the few seniors who grew up playing Ping-Pong. She says the game is a good workout and that the movement makes her feel good. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Jasmine Murtadza, 95, is also on Team Pink. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Nurintan Murtadza helps her mother remember another competitive sport from her past. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Murtadza shares a picture of her mother sitting with a winning badminton cup. Jasmine says those were 'happy days.' (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

And the winner is…

Hama hits the ball back to Team Blue. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Uzelac prepares to return the ball to Team Pink. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Staff at Normanna cheer on the players. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Team Blue takes the lead 12-7 and remains in the lead until the end of the tournament. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
The residents celebrate over lunch. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Hama says she doesn’t care if she wins or loses as long as she gets her turn to hit the ball. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Uzelac is hesitant to admit it at first but she thinks winning is important and is happy her team won. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
De Leon plans to keep playing as long as he can. 'It makes me feel happy," he says. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.