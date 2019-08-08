Seniors introduced to Ping-Pong at long-term care home get competitive

Leslie Torresan was walking by a Ping-Pong table at a local Walmart when, on a whim, she decided to bring it to the long-term care facility where she is the director of recreation.

What happened next was a pleasant surprise.

Soon after initiating weekly Ping-Pong games at the Normanna long-term care home, Torresan noticed the seniors starting to get competitive.

So, she organized a tournament, dividing the players into two teams: Team Blue and Team Pink.

Leslie Torresan attributes the success of these tournaments to her colleagues and volunteers at Normanna. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Team Blue

Marija Uzelac sits with her trophy from last month's inaugural Normanna Ping-Pong tournament. Uzelac says her favourite part of the game is the competition. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Carlos De Leon also won in last month's tournament. He sits next to Uzelac on Team Blue. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Uzelac and De Leon are the first to represent Team Blue. The tournament consists of four competitions and 8 teams.

Team Pink

Amy Hama, 94, is one of the few seniors who grew up playing Ping-Pong. She says the game is a good workout and that the movement makes her feel good. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Jasmine Murtadza, 95, is also on Team Pink. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Nurintan Murtadza helps her mother remember another competitive sport from her past. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Murtadza shares a picture of her mother sitting with a winning badminton cup. Jasmine says those were 'happy days.' (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

And the winner is…

Hama hits the ball back to Team Blue. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Uzelac prepares to return the ball to Team Pink. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Staff at Normanna cheer on the players. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Team Blue takes the lead 12-7 and remains in the lead until the end of the tournament. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The residents celebrate over lunch. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Hama says she doesn’t care if she wins or loses as long as she gets her turn to hit the ball. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Uzelac is hesitant to admit it at first but she thinks winning is important and is happy her team won. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)