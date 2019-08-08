Seniors introduced to Ping-Pong at long-term care home get competitive

Leslie Torresan was walking by a Ping-Pong table at a local Walmart when, on a whim, she decided to bring it to the long-term care facility where she is the director of recreation.
What happened next was a pleasant surprise.
Soon after initiating weekly Ping-Pong games at the Normanna long-term care home, Torresan noticed the seniors starting to get competitive.
So, she organized a tournament, dividing the players into two teams: Team Blue and Team Pink.
Team Blue
Uzelac and De Leon are the first to represent Team Blue. The tournament consists of four competitions and 8 teams.
Team Pink
And the winner is…
