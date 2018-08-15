B.C. lake infested with hundreds of goldfish just months after pets were released into wild

Residents of a small B.C. lakeside community say they're dealing with a goldfish infestation after someone dumped their unwanted pets in the water.

Pinecrest Lake, which is located around halfway between Squamish and Whistler, had no goldfish in its waters last year — but now they number in their hundreds, according to the Sea to Sky Invasive Species Council.

"People have been observing schools of 30 to 40 fish schooling together at a time. They vary in sizes, some small, some up to five inches [13 centimetres] big," said Clare Greenberg, the council's executive director.

Greenberg says the goldfish were released in the lake in the spring or early summer, and were likely placed in the area by well meaning pet owners.

"We're kinda choked," said nearby resident Mary Brown. "We were like, what do we do now?"

Growing and thriving

Greenberg says residents contacted the council to investigate the infestation and what it might mean for the lake's ecosystem.

"What happens with goldfish is once they're released into a native ecosystem they really thrive, they reproduce prolifically, and they quickly dominate aquatic environments," she said.

She says the omnivore fish are bottom feeders that out-compete native fish for food and habitat, eating basically everything while disturbing sediment and increasing the turbidity of the lake.

Pinecrest Lake is located in an independent region north of Squamish. (Pinecrest Lake Stewardship Society)

Greenberg says goldfish are only limited by their environment, so while they may be small creatures when contained in a fishbowl, in a lake with more food they can grow to the size of a football.

"It seems that goldfish, once they establish in a lake, do really well and it's very difficult to control them once they're there," said Greenberg.

Greenberg says she's seen goldfish infestations throughout B.C., including White Lake near Salmon Arm, Dragon Lake near Quesnel, and Millars Pond in Whistler.

Eliminating the infestation

Greenberg says natural options to contain or eliminate the goldfish infestation are limited because predators like birds of prey don't like eating goldfish, and they're not that tasty for human consumption either.

That leaves two main options, according to Greenberg: sorting or poison.

In the first, a surveying method known as electrofishing could be used to attract and stun the lake's fish, and then selectively remove the goldfish and leave the native fish in place.

Volunteers stunned almost 4,500 goldfish from Dragon Lake near Quesnel following an infestation. (Baker Creek Enhancement Society)

The more severe course of action is to apply a natural pesticide to the lake, called Rotenone, which effectively poisons and kills all the fish.

Greenberg says they're speaking with experts from the province about options, but a site-specific assessment will be needed to determine the best course of action.

Pinecrest Lake is located in an independent region with around 200 residents, most of whom belong to the Pinecrest Lake Stewardship Society.

The society says residents have authority over the lake and will make a decision on the possible solutions put forward by the invasive species council.

Greenberg says it's a cautionary tale for pet owners who may be considering disposing of unwanted animals in the wild. She urges them to look for alternatives.

With files from CBC's On The Coast

