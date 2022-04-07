Pilot killed in helicopter crash on Vancouver Island

Sayward RCMP are investigating after a commercial helicopter crashed on northeastern Vancouver Island Wednesday morning, killing the pilot on board.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the helicopter was conducting wood movement at the time of the crash.

The release says the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified and a Search and Rescue team from the Canadian Forces base in Comox was deployed to the crash site. However, the pilot was found dead on arrival.

The Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators was deployed after a Hughes 396D collided with terrain in a remote area near Sayward the morning of April 6.

RCMP says they are working with the TSB and the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash, and is asking anyone with information to contact Sayward RCMP at 250-282-5522.