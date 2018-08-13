Pilot in Abbotsford airport crash identified

The pilot of the 1930s-era biplane that crashed during take off Saturday at the Abbotsford International Airport in British Columbia has been identified.

Vanessa Dunn with the Historic Flight Foundation, an aviation museum based in Mukilteo, Wash., told CBC News the man is founder John Sessions, an experienced pilot who has flown for decades.

"We do not yet know what caused the accident. Thankfully, John and all four passengers survived, most with minor injuries," Dunn said.

Sessions and four passengers were on board the vintage aircraft when it crashed on the runway at 5:30 p.m. PT, shortly after the Abbotsford Airshow had ended for the day.

All five people on board were transported to hospital by both road and air.

Airshow officials had said in an earlier Facebook post that the aircraft — a de Haviland Dragon Rapide — was operated by the museum, offering member flights, as part of the festivities associated with the airshow, which took place at the airport from Friday to Sunday.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating the cause of the crash.

Peter Murphy, an investigator with the TSB, said the team will be looking at the wreckage of the aircraft, as well as the events leading up to the crash.

"One thing we're going to benefit from is a lot of witnesses, so we have witnesses statement and that's going to be part of our data collection and we're going to analyze video footage and photographs that were taken at the time," Murphy said.

As of Sunday evening, the TSB said Sessions and one other passenger remained in hospital, while the other three passengers have been released.

With files from The Canadian Press