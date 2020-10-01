1 dead from salmonella outbreak in B.C., Alberta, Yukon linked to pig ear dog treats

Health officials say one person has died and several others have become sick following a salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats.

The Public Health of Agency issued a notice Tuesday saying dog owners should not feed their pets the Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear dog treats, which are sold nationally at Canadian Tire and Save-On-Foods.

It said eight people have become sick with salmonella after handling the treats: five in British Columbia, two in Alberta, and one in Yukon.

The illnesses were reported between late February and early August, and have sent three people to hospital. The age of people affected has ranged between seven and 95. Health officials did not release the age or location of the person who died.

The supplier, Masters Best Friend, voluntarily issued a order Wednesday to stop the sale of the two brands.

While the products can no longer be purchased in stores, they may still be in people's homes, the agency said.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and vomiting, and typically last between four to seven days.

The infection usually clears up without treatment in healthy people, but can lead to severe illness and hospitalization in some cases.

"Always wash your hands right after handling dog treats, and ensure that all areas the treats have come in contact with are properly cleaned and sanitized," the agency said on its website.