1 dead from salmonella outbreak in B.C., Alberta, Yukon linked to pig ear dog treats
Avoid Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear dog treats, says Public Health Agency of Canada
Health officials say one person has died and several others have become sick following a salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats.
The Public Health of Agency issued a notice Tuesday saying dog owners should not feed their pets the Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear dog treats, which are sold nationally at Canadian Tire and Save-On-Foods.
It said eight people have become sick with salmonella after handling the treats: five in British Columbia, two in Alberta, and one in Yukon.
The illnesses were reported between late February and early August, and have sent three people to hospital. The age of people affected has ranged between seven and 95. Health officials did not release the age or location of the person who died.
The supplier, Masters Best Friend, voluntarily issued a order Wednesday to stop the sale of the two brands.
While the products can no longer be purchased in stores, they may still be in people's homes, the agency said.
Symptoms of salmonella include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and vomiting, and typically last between four to seven days.
The infection usually clears up without treatment in healthy people, but can lead to severe illness and hospitalization in some cases.
"Always wash your hands right after handling dog treats, and ensure that all areas the treats have come in contact with are properly cleaned and sanitized," the agency said on its website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.