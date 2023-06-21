Watch this small but mighty pig defend family farm from bear on Vancouver Island

A heroic showdown captured on surveillance footage earlier this week shows a brave miniature pig charging a black bear that broke into her family's farm.

Barn security footage from early Sunday morning shows the pig, named Barbie-Q, standing inches in front of the bear as it slowly steps closer to her.

She is then seen charging forward, forcing the bear to run back.

Owner Crystal Walls and her husband were away at the time with their four dogs, who usually defend the farm.

When her housesitter called to let them know their fence had been breached, the couple rushed home and watched the security footage.

"Lo and behold, there was our little mini pig Barbie-Q fighting off a bear," Walls said Tuesday on CBC's All Points West.

WATCH | Big bear leaves in a hurry when confronted by small pig:

Pig chases bear off Vancouver Island farm Duration 0:56 A pet pig from Sooke, B.C., charged at a bear that had broken into the animal pen. Barbie-Q's owner said it looked like she was protecting the other animals huddled against the fence.

And the unlikely fight resulted in an even more unlikely winner. The bear sat back on his behind before leaving about 30 minutes later.

"He definitely did not put up a fight to Barbie. He got out of her way," said Walls.

Walls said it seemed that Barbie-Q was attempting to corral their other animals back into their pen, charging at them to get back every time they came too close to the bear.

"It was very unbelievable to see."

Barbie-Q was rewarded for her service with a bowl of fruit salad and plenty of belly rubs.

All Points West 7:15 Black bear meets it's match in pet pig A bear in Sooke wasn't taking any chances when it found itself having a showdown with a pig named Barbie Q. Jason D'Souza spoke with Barbie Q's human, Crystal Walls.

A pampered pig with a feisty side

Walls said this attack was out of character for her beloved Barbie-Q, who is normally frightened by the family's pet goats and will run away if they get too close.

"I did not think something that size, that she would even attempt to charge it."

The six-year-old pig has lived a sheltered life.

Miniature pig Barbie-Q is pictured receiving a belly rub. Earlier this week, she charged at a black bear in a bold effort to keep her Sooke, B.C. farm safe. (Chek News)

She was raised inside the family's home for her first three years of life, sleeping in their bed, going on camping trips with them, even joining them in attending neighbourhood events.

Barbie-Q was moved outside to the barn when her younger brother [bacon] Bits joined the family.

"Everywhere we went with the dogs, she came with us," said Walls, adding that Barbie-Q is an affectionate pig who enjoys kissing and cuddling her owner.

But Walls says Barbie-Q can be feisty at times, and her pig-headed nature came out Sunday morning.

Christy Brookes, who was house-sitting for the family at the time, told CHEK News she has noticed the pig likes to be in charge.

"She'll try to be the boss of anyone. She is definitely the boss of me," said Brookes.

But she says Barbie-Q deserves the recognition she is getting for her valiant efforts.

"I love her even more. She is a star."