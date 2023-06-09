Picnics temporarily banned at 3 Coquitlam parks after bear encounters

A dip in the river might sound pretty appealing in this weather but if you're visiting three riverside parks in Coquitlam, make sure you leave the snacks at home.

The city said there have been "concerning" bear encounters along the Coquitlam River near Burke Mountain and that's led to a food ban at three parks: Hockaday Park, Galette Park and the woods off Karley Crescent.

"We've been getting a number of concerning bear reports," said Caresse Selk, the city's environment manager.

"Bears were getting in very close proximity to some of the park users and park users were unable to to scare the bears away.

"We're uncomfortable with bears getting in that close proximity."

Selk said one incident saw a bear approach a large group of parkgoers, about 20 people in all.

"They tried their best to scare the bear away but the bear still proceeded to access food in their cooler," Selk said.

Selk said bear sightings are common in Coquitlam and this year's numbers are normal.

However, the boldness with which the animals are approaching people is not normal, leading to the rare banning of food. Selk believes it's the first since 2019.

The city is also removing the garbage cans at the three locations. Signs have been posted and bylaw officers may be seen at the riverside spots to notify people of the ban.

Selk said the idea is not to punish people who aren't aware of the rules, but to remind them.

Those who've brought food, she said, will be asked to take it out of the park areas.

Those who do feed bears will be fined.

Selk said the ban has no firm end date but it will be announced on social media.