RCMP seeking more information after Kelowna piano teacher charged with sex offences against a child

A piano teacher in Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual offences against a child and police say there may be more victims or people who can assist in their investigation.

Kelowna RCMP said in a statement that Neil Wong, also known as Nein-Nein Wong, offered private piano lessons in his home and online, but the total number of his students is not known.

Cpl. Tim Russell of the RCMP's vulnerable persons unit said they are asking the families of students who have taken lessons from Wong to contact police.

Police say the assaults are alleged to have taken place over eight months while a child was taking piano lessons at the 54-year-old's home.

Wong was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in February and has been released from custody on the condition he does not contact anyone under the age of 16.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charges last month and Wong is set to appear in court on Jun. 16, 2022.