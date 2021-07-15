26-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for death of Surrey senior in 2019

A 26-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Surrey, B.C, senior two years ago was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

According to a written release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Thursday, Pee Lee Pi was arrested in July 2019 after Tee Bor, 68, was found stabbed in his home on Feb. 17, 2019.

Bor was pronounced dead at hospital following a report of an assault in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue in Surrey.

The IHIT release said Pi was given a life sentence July 9, and will be eligible for parole in 12 years.

"A significant amount of effort went into this investigation and prosecution by the police and the B.C. Prosecution Service," said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT. "We hope this outcome helps the family and friends of Mr. Bor find the closure they need."

He said the family of Mr. Bor was present during the sentencing and provided a victim impact statement.