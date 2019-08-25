Physio graduates, professionals question validity of licensing exam after latest round of glitches

The virtual clinical exams to certify physiotherapy graduates in Canada experienced difficulties again this week, leaving many applicants unable to finish the test.

It's the latest chapter in what has been an 18-month saga of the Canada Alliance of Physiotherapy Regulators' [CAPR] failure to offer the clinical exam, creating a backlog of thousands of unlicensed graduates.

After multiple cancellations and system failures, many in the industry — including graduates and professionals — say they have lost faith in CAPR's capacity to offer the exam. As well, they question the validity of the exam altogether.

"It is one job to administer this type of exam. And they are struggling and they have struggled time and time again," says interim physiotherapist Eric Bennett of Langley, B.C., who is supposed to take the exam at the end of the September after multiple cancellations.

In March 2020, in-person clinical exams were cancelled countrywide as the world adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months later, in November, the exams were cancelled with the goal of developing a pandemic-proof alternative. Then, in March 2021, the online physiotherapy exam platform crashed while students were in the midst of the exam leading to cancellations. The following month, CAPR cancelled all of its 2021 clinical exams but has recently reinstated them.

On Wednesday, CAPR held its first round of exams on a new virtual platform. There were 24 students registered. Again, it was plagued by issues.

"Today we relaunched the virtual clinical exam. Some candidates have already completed the exam, but unfortunately, we did experience a series of small issues with other candidates," the alliance wrote on Facebook.

It says only 50 per cent of the candidates completed the exam.

Ongoing examination issues

CAPR's failure to offer the exam during the pandemic has led to a backlog of more than 2,000 prospective physiotherapists in Canada.

The Canadian Physiotherapy Association says it's put a strain on an industry that is already short-staffed.

"We need them to be working, fully-licensed," said Amanda de Chastelain, president of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association.

"There are Canadians out there who need them. There are clinics that are desperate to hire them, there are hospitals that need them, there's COVID patients that need them, there's post-COVID patients that need them.

Physiotherapy graduates who are unlicensed in Canada may work on interim licenses, but there are limitations. Interim physios often earn less, aren't able to specialize and must work under a supervisor.

Eric Bennett of Langley, B.C., graduated from the University of British Columiba with a masters of physical therapy in October 2020. He still hasn't been able to complete his clinical licensing exam. (CBC/Doug Kerr)

Many feel their careers have been left in limbo.

Throughout the past year, CAPR has declined every request for an interview by the CBC, but in response to an email Toronto-based CEO Katya Masnyk acknowledged "that this has been a challenging year."

However, she disagreed that CAPR's inability to offer the exam has put graduates' careers on hold.

"The ability to practice professionally [on an interim license] and continue to learn and develop while waiting to take the final licensing exam is still a rewarding career," said Masnyk.

Masnyk wrote that she has had many conversations with candidates and her impression is they do not feel CAPR had handled the situation unprofessionally.

"My sense is that those who are complaining about CAPR are candidates who simply do not want to take a clinical assessment at all and would prefer for regulators to not require it," she wrote.

It's an unfair characterization, says Bennett.

"If I were to be told tomorrow I could write the exam but be guaranteed that it's going to run and it's going to run smoothly I would absolutely do it so that my mental health would be a lot better than it is right now waiting to write this exam," he said.

The future of exam

Over the past year-and-a-half, there has been a growing debate around the validity of Canada's clinical licensing exam.

In August, researchers from Western University in London, Ont., published an analysis which found little evidence to show the exams reliably assess candidates.

"We concluded that an immediate post-professional OSCE as a requirement for licensure of Canadian program graduates is unnecessary," wrote the research paper's authors in their conclusion.

The paper also compared Canada to 17 other countries with well-developed regulation systems for physiotherapists and found that Canada was the only country to require them to pass a clinical licensing exam after obtaining their university degrees.

A Western University research paper found there was a lack of evidence to verify the exam's effectiveness. (Submitted by Jeremy Lynn)

Masnyk says CAPR conducts an independent, external review of the exam and its delivery about once every five years and implements any recommended changes.

"There is considerable evidence of the exam's validity. People who are arbitrarily saying there isn't, are again the people who would like to see the exam dropped," she said.

There are also members of the professional community calling for the exam's termination.

Bahram Jam, a Toronto physiotherapist of 29 years, says he received letters of complaint from three physiotherapy colleges around Canada after publicly questioning the efficacy of the clinical exam.

"This exam is not protecting the public, it's putting undue stress on the physiotherapy students and the profession and it is an unjustified cost to them," said Jam.

He has collected hundreds of signatures from professionals in the industry asking the government to stop requiring the exam. However, it's a long and difficult process as the exams are currently legislated.