Whistleblowers' allegations lead to spending limits, face mask purchase review at PHSA
Review comes after CBC News brought forward concerns from multiple whistleblowers
A review of spending at the Public Health Services Authority of B.C. has made several recommendations, including that an independent advisor look into a "problematic purchase" of personal protective equipment.
Health Minister Adrian Dix ordered an immediate review of alleged misspending by the authority after CBC News brought forward concerns raised by multiple sources.
The whistleblowers accused the authority of squandering $7 million on the purchase of unusable face masks from China; hundreds of thousands of dollars on unnecessary renovations to executive offices; and tens of thousands of dollars on high-end catered meals for executives and their staff.
"I have made it clear that it is critical that the public has confidence in the PHSA and the management of B.C.'s health system in general," Dix said in a statement Friday.
Dix said in the statement he had accepted recommendations from the deputy minister of health, including:
- Limits on PHSA internal capital spending absent the deputy minister's approval.
- A "review and refresh" of policies covering internal capital planning to be completed by the Ministry of Health.
- Limits on senior executive changes by the authority without the deputy minister's approval.
- A review of business meeting expense policies of the authority and each regional health authority.
Dix also said a third-party advisor would be hired to probe concerns about how the authority handled the "problematic purchase" of personal protective equipment "to help restore public confidence in the PHSA and its leadership."
With files from Eric Rankin
