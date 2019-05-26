Fairmont Hotel Vancouver turns 80
King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, opened Hotel Vancouver in May 1939
The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver was officially opened in May 1939 by King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, who stayed in hotel's Royal Suites.
Over the last eight decades, the building has undergone several updates, with the latest wrapping up this year. That multi-year, $75-million project included the restoration of the hotel's 14th floor heritage suites, including the rooms occupied by the king and queen.
Hotel lore recreated in photographs
Over the years, many celebrity guests have stayed at the hotel, including singer Roy Rogers and his horse Trigger, who once visited the Panorama ballroom. Rogers was commemorated by Vancouver portrait photographer Dennis Gocer. The piece that hangs behind the concierge desk is a nod to that famous visit.
Another bit of hotel lore recreated by Gocer is a depiction of the ghost of Vancouver socialite Jennie Pearl Cox, who is known around the hotel as The Lady in Red.
Gargoyles watch over city
The exterior of the hotel features dozens of gargoyles — a nod to its Chateauesque design elements from the French Renaissance.
The CBC was one of hotel's first tenants
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation used to broadcast the Dal Richards music show, The Roof, from the hotel's Panorama roof ballroom. The CBC's former offices on the corner of Hornby and West Georgia streets are now home to a Gucci store.
This is the 3rd Hotel Vancouver
There have actually been three Hotel Vancouvers in the city. The first, located just down the street from the current building, was built by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1887.
The second was a glitzier hotel opened in 1916 during the city's own gilded era. It was torn down in the 1940s to make way for the current hotel, located at 900 West Georgia Street.
