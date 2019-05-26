The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver was officially opened in May 1939 by King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, who stayed in hotel's Royal Suites.

Over the last eight decades, the building has undergone several updates, with the latest wrapping up this year. That multi-year, $75-million project included the restoration of the hotel's 14th floor heritage suites, including the rooms occupied by the king and queen.

The Royal Suite includes the private lounge and bed chambers designed to house King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, on their visit in 1939. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The details of the heritage suites have been painstakingly restored to their former glory. The bathroom, meanwhile, come with all the modern conveniences. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Brass security gates built into the Royal Suite to protect the king and queen during their visit are still in place. Luckily Abbey Vogt, who does communications for Fairmont, had the key. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

“A lot of people have a connection to it, so whatever you do at the hotel you have to do well," said general manager Adam Laker. "That means every Mothers Day, every Christmas, every New Year's has to be the best." (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Hotel lore recreated in photographs

Over the years, many celebrity guests have stayed at the hotel, including singer Roy Rogers and his horse Trigger, who once visited the Panorama ballroom. Rogers was commemorated by Vancouver portrait photographer Dennis Gocer. The piece that hangs behind the concierge desk is a nod to that famous visit.

Another bit of hotel lore recreated by Gocer is a depiction of the ghost of Vancouver socialite Jennie Pearl Cox, who is known around the hotel as The Lady in Red.

Legend has it that Jennie Pearl Cox, a Vancouver socialite who frequented the hotel, died in a crash in 1944. She's believed to have taken up permanent residence ever since. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Concierge David Reid stands behind the front desk. Behind him, a photographic homage to Roy Roger's horse, Trigger, by photographer Dennis Gocer. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Gargoyles watch over city

The exterior of the hotel features dozens of gargoyles — a nod to its Chateauesque design elements from the French Renaissance.

The roof, which is normally off limits, offers a unique birds-eye view to the street 15 storeys below. [The building contains 17 floors including guest suites and offices.] (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Hotel Vancouver was the tallest building in the city until the TD Tower was built in 1972. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The CBC was one of hotel's first tenants

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation used to broadcast the Dal Richards music show, The Roof, from the hotel's Panorama roof ballroom. The CBC's former offices on the corner of Hornby and West Georgia streets are now home to a Gucci store.

The CBC broadcast from the hotel until 1975. (CBC Image Research Library)

This is the 3rd Hotel Vancouver

There have actually been three Hotel Vancouvers in the city. The first, located just down the street from the current building, was built by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1887.

The second was a glitzier hotel opened in 1916 during the city's own gilded era. It was torn down in the 1940s to make way for the current hotel, located at 900 West Georgia Street.