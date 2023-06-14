Surrey elementary school students raise butterflies to learn about the cycle of life

Over 250 elementary school children who helped raise dozens of butterflies took part in a ceremony to release those butterflies at Surrey Centre Cemetery on Wednesday.

The Grade 1 students from AJ McLellan Elementary School have been raising the butterflies with help from staff at the cemetery as part of their lifecycle curriculum, where they learned about the butterflies' life stages from eggs to larvae, through the chrysalis stage and onto their adult form.

After learning about the butterflies' life cycle, the students, from 11 classrooms, got to release them during the eighth annual Butterfly Release Celebration at the cemetery.

"The idea behind the event is to teach children about the cycle of life and enhance connections between the community and the neighbouring cemetery," said Yalda Asadian, manager of community engagement at the City of Surrey, in an emailed statement.

The students also learned about the impact butterflies have on the environment and the ecosystems they live in.

"This event opens up conversations around life and death — an important and sometimes neglected topic among parents and teachers," said Asadian.

