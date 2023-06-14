Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Photos

Surrey elementary school students raise butterflies to learn about the cycle of life

Over 250 elementary school children who helped raise dozens of butterflies took part in a ceremony to release those butterflies at Surrey Centre Cemetery on Wednesday.

The Grade 1 students released the butterflies in a release ceremony at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Vincent Papequash · CBC News ·
Several students gather around a staff member, who reaches into a net and holds a butterfly.
Students at AJ McLellan Elementary School and staff at Surrey Centre Cemetery gathered for a special ceremony, releasing the butterflies in what's been described as a symbol of the life cycle. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

Over 250 elementary school children who helped raise dozens of butterflies took part in a ceremony to release those butterflies at Surrey Centre Cemetery on Wednesday.

A butterfly sits on an outstretched hand, decoratively painted.
A butterfly rests on a student's finger. Eleven Grade-1 classrooms participated in the butterfly release ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)
A butterfly sits on a smiling boy's face.
Jonah, 7, is pictured with a butterfly on his face, as he and schoolmates release the dozens of butterflies they raised at Surrey Centre Cemetery in Surrey, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

The Grade 1 students from AJ McLellan Elementary School have been raising the butterflies with help from staff at the cemetery as part of their lifecycle curriculum, where they learned about the butterflies' life stages from eggs to larvae, through the chrysalis stage and onto their adult form.

Several students carry a butterfly net through Surrey Central Cemetery.
Elementary school students carry nets filled with butterflies that they raised as part of their lifecycle curriculum at AJ McLellan Elementary School. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)
Three girls stand around a staff member, holding butterflies in their hands.
Elementary school students hold the butterflies they raised at Surrey Centre Cemetery in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

After learning about the butterflies' life cycle, the students, from 11 classrooms, got to release them during the eighth annual Butterfly Release Celebration at the cemetery.

A girl holds up a butterfly on a twig and examines it.
As part of their lifecycle curriculum, the students learned about the butterflies' life stages from eggs to larvae, through the chrysalis stage and onto their adult form. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)
A butterfly sits on a young girl's nose as she smiles.
The butterflies were raised with the help of staff at the Surrey Centre Cemetery as part of the students' curriculum. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

"The idea behind the event is to teach children about the cycle of life and enhance connections between the community and the neighbouring cemetery," said Yalda Asadian, manager of community engagement at the City of Surrey, in an emailed statement.

Several students around a staff member who is kneeling, showing one student a butterfly.
Students at AJ McLellan Elementary School also learned about the impact butterflies have on the environment. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)
A butterfly sits on a young boy's nose as he looks into the camera and smiles.
Students from 11 classrooms at AJ McLellan Elementary School took part in the butterfly release. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

The students also learned about the impact butterflies have on the environment and the ecosystems they live in.

A hand places a butterfly on a flower.
It was the eighth annual Butterfly Release Celebration at Surrey Centre Cemetery on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)
A profile of a young boy smiling with a butterfly on his nose.
Jonah, 7, is pictured with a butterfly on his face at Surrey Centre Cemetery in Surrey, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

"This event opens up conversations around life and death — an important and sometimes neglected topic among parents and teachers," said Asadian.

A girl is holding a butterfly up to her nose.
After learning about the butterflies' life cycle, the students got to release them at the cemetery. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)
A boy holds up a cellphone and takes a photo of a butterfly in his other hand.
One students is seen photographing the butterflies during the release ceremony at Surrey Centre Cemetery. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vincent Papequash

Associate Producer

Vincent Papequash is an Associate Producer at CBC who has written local stories in both Vancouver and Ottawa. Born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, he graduated from NAIT in 2020. You can reach him at vincent.papequash@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now