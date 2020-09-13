Readers capture images of smoky skies across B.C.

Smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Washington state drifted across much of British Columbia over the weekend, blanketing cities with an orange-brown haze.

CBC News readers have sent in their photos capturing the haunting sights from across the province.

Tanya Twynstra sent CBC News this photo of Gyro Beach in Cadboro Bay, near Victoria. (Tanya Twynstra )

Megan Enns took this shot of the Lions Gate Bridge from Ambleside Park in West Vancouver. (Megan Enns)

Jon Lewak from New Westminster took this shot of Crescent Beach in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday. (Jon Lewak)

César Iglesias took this photo near Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday. (César Iglesias)

Duane Neufeld captured this image on the south Alouette Saturday morning. (Duane Neufeld)

Graeme Rolfe captured these two images in False Creek in Vancouver. The first one was taken May 5, the second one was taken Saturday. (Graeme Rolfe)