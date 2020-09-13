Readers capture images of smoky skies across B.C.
Smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Washington state drifted across much of British Columbia over the weekend, blanketing cities with an orange-brown haze.
We asked and you delivered. Here are a handful of the images you submitted this weekend
CBC News readers have sent in their photos capturing the haunting sights from across the province.
