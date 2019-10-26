How 7 British Columbians fight climate change in their daily lives

As an estimated 10,000 people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Friday to rally with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, CBC News asked a few demonstrators about their personal commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Here's how they answered.

Desiree Simeon is pictured with her nine-year-old granddaughter Gessenia Simeon. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Desiree Simeon and her nine-year-old granddaughter Gessenia Simeon say their daily contribution to being green is turning off lights and appliances whenever they aren't being used.

Rowan Hurt is 19 years old. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Rowan Hurt, 19, says she takes the bus 40 minutes to school every day. She recently stopped eating meat because of environmental concerns.

Levi Saunders is 16 years old. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Levi Saunders, 16, says his daily contributions to fighting climate change include being a vegetarian and taking transit. He also participates in climate activism.

Julia Hauert is 20 years old. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Julia Hauert, 20, says she takes the bus every day and is diligent with compost and recycling.

Lucas Gaya is 22 years old. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Lucas Gaya, 22, is part of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion. In his daily life, his contribution to a greener world is being a vegetarian who is "working towards being vegan."

Avery Brodie is 16 years old. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Avery Brodie, 16, says she's constantly reminding other people to lower their use of fossil fuels.