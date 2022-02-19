Dancing returns in nightclubs as restrictions ease in B.C. — in pictures
After public health guidelines were relaxed, Friday night saw clubs and dance studios filled with people
After nearly two months where public dancing was forbidden in B.C. due to the fifth wave of the pandemic, Friday night saw a joyous return to nightclubs and dance studios as restrictions were lifted.
Public health officials had announced that capacity restrictions would be lifted on Feb. 16, which meant nightclubs and dance studios could reopen and dancing with strangers was permitted again.
The announcement was a relief for everyone working in the nightlife industry, according to Daphne Doll, an exotic dancer who performed on Friday night at the Penthouse Night Club in Vancouver.
"I'm kind of thinking that there might be a resurgence of nightlife because people were like lonely and bored for so long," she told CBC News.
"I can kind of anticipate there being like a bit of like a boom ... whether that lasts or not, I'm not certain of."
