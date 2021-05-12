Police locate person of interest in woman's suspicious death near Radium, B.C.

Major crimes investigators in B.C.'s southeast say they've located a person of interest in the suspicious death of 35-year-old Brenda Ware near Radium, B.C.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit announced that 41-year-old Philip Toner was found Tuesday morning by officers with the Lake Country detachment.

"Major crime investigators continue to pursue all avenues of investigation into the suspicious death of Brenda Ware," RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in a statement.

"There continues to be no known threat to public safety at this time."

Police have said Toner and Ware were known to each other, but they have not released information about the nature of their relationship. They have also not described Toner as a suspect.

Ware's body was found May 6, 54 kilometres northeast of Radium, along Highway 93. She had been travelling from Didsbury, Alta., through Kootenay National Park.

Police have deemed her death suspicious but have not released any details about what happened.

Investigators have asked anyone who saw Ware or her vehicle from May 4 to May 6 to contact them at 1-877-987-8477. They'd also like to speak with anybody who may have encountered hitchhikers in the area or who has dashcam video from Kootenay National Park between May 5 and 6.