RCMP seek person of interest in suspicious death near Radium, B.C.

The B.C. RCMP has identified a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation of 35-year-old Brenda Ware.

Philip Toner, 41, is described by police as white, with brown hair and brown facial hair, although RCMP said he is presently described as being bald. He is 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds.

His current whereabouts are unknown, but police say he has ties to B.C. and Alberta.

"Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time," RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in a statement.

Ware's body was found May 6, 54 kilometres northeast of Radium, B.C., along Highway 93. She had been travelling from Didsbury, Alta., through Kootenay National Park.

Philip Toner is described by police as white, and as having brown hair and brown facial hair, although RCMP said he is presently described as bald. Police are looking to speak with him about the suspicious death of Brenda Ware. (B.C. RCMP)

Police have deemed her death suspicious but have not released any details about what happened.

"If Philip hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction," Wijayakoon said.

Police are advising anyone who comes across Toner not to approach him, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Investigators have also asked anyone who saw Ware or her vehicle from May 4 to May 6 to contact them at 1-877-987-8477. They'd also like to speak with anybody who may have encountered hitchhikers in the area or who has dashcam video from Kootenay National Park between May 5 and 6.