RCMP investigate drone police say may have been spying on children in Prince George

Police in Prince George are asking for the public's help after one family reported a suspicious, low-flying drone spying on children in the backyard of their home.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said Mounties received a report early last month, of a drone flying into a residential backyard on the 1400 block of Nation Crescent.

"Multiple times, witnesses stated they saw the drone on numerous occasions where their children were playing and noted that when an adult came into view, the drone would fly away quickly," Cooper told CBC News.

She said the same witness also saw the drone flying outside the bedroom window of one of the children on one occasion.

"This invasion of privacy is very concerning as whomever was operating the drone was doing so in a residential area where young children were targeted," Cooper said.

"Drones can fly quite a distance away from their operator now, so we are just wondering if this has happened anywhere else."

Police are encouraging anyone who has had a similar experience to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.