For the second time, Northern Health has ordered Prince George's Lambda Cabaret to close for defying public health mandates, even as nightclubs across the province reopen with new relaxed rules.



"It is a new order, effective [February] 19th," said Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins.



"Our environmental health officers and staff attended over the weekend at the establishment and documented ongoing non-compliance with health orders that continued … which is, of course, proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks."

Lambada Cabaret has openly defied public health authorities for almost a month, fully reopening early February despite provincewide pandemic orders closing clubs and bars that do not serve food.

Videos shared on the club's social media accounts celebrated maskless clubgoers as they danced on the packed dance floor. Signs at the club doors stated staff were not checking mandated vaccine passports.

The front door of Prince George's Lambda Cabaret is pictured. To the right of the door is a sign that states the club is not requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports or mandatory masking. (Kate Partridge/CBC News)

Northern Heath initially ordered the club to close Feb. 9 because of the violations. The club continued to operate. The B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) subsequently suspended the club's liquor licence.

Last week, the B.C. government relaxed public health orders to allow clubs and bars to reopen. The orders closing Lambda Cabaret and its liquor licence suspension were rescinded.



Northern Health says the cabaret could face new fines and punishment for violating this new order, past orders, or continuing to operate in defiance of public health authorities.

"[Inspectors] can issue violations, tickets. There are prosecution and other legal actions that can be taken to enforce warning letters and closure orders if that non-compliance continues," Collins said.



CBC News has asked Lambda Cabaret for a response but did not receive a reply as of the time of publication.