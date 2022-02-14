Northern Health goes to court to shut down Prince George nightclub defying COVID-19 health orders 

The health authority in northern B.C. is going to court to shut down a Prince George nightclub.

The Northern Health Authority filed a civil lawsuit and injunction against Lambda Cabaret on Monday, claiming the club ignored mask and vaccine mandates.

A court injunction would authorize the RCMP to arrest and remove anyone from the nightclub if it opens for business.

According to the notice of application, the club was issued a $345 violation ticket on Feb. 4 for failing to comply with a Jan. 17 order requiring nightclubs to close.

This defiance caught the attention of authorities on the weekend of Feb. 5, when video shared to the club's Facebook page showed the service of alcohol without meals and crowds of unmasked dancers, despite public health orders preventing both activities.

Lambda Cabaret continued to operate despite warnings and an order issued Feb. 9. said the club had to remain closed until restrictions expired. The club also had its liquor licence suspended.

The club was open on Feb. 11 and 12, and patrons were asked to take their masks off, according to the lawsuit. A second violation ticket was issued on Feb. 11.

On Feb. 13, the club posted multiple videos to its Facebook page showing large crowds of people dancing and drinking while unmasked.

At a Feb. 9 COVID-19 briefing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called the club's defiance of health orders "a slap in the face" of health-care workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

The province allowed bars and nightclubs to open on Feb. 17 provided they enforce rules that include masking and providing proof of vaccination.

On Feb. 18, police went to Lambda Cabaret and saw patrons were not being asked to wear masks nor show their vaccine card. Signs saying masks are required were not posted, the lawsuit said.

Northern Health issued a closure notice on Feb. 19.

The notice posted to the club's front door was removed, and the club was open on Feb. 19, 25, and 26. It was also "openly boasting 'zero mandates' on its social media page,'" the lawsuit states.

A statement of defence has not yet been filed.

CBC reached out to Lambda Cabaret for a response but has not received a reply.

Northern Health declined to comment as the matter is before the courts.

The B.C. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case in Vancouver Friday morning.

