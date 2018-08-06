Petunia and the Vipers mix it up at CBC Musical Nooners Aug. 7

Petunia and the Vipers bring their blend of folk and rockabilly tunes with a modern twist of genres to the CBC Musical Nooners stage on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The band describes its eclectic sound as "a new music that springboards off of music of the past and jumps into the present day, left with only echoes of the past." Based in roots, the band's sound can include modern rock, traditional jazz, yodelling and Americana.

The CBC Musical Nooners are free, live music concerts that happen every weekday on the CBC Vancouver outdoor stage from noon to 1 p.m. PT.

Petunia and the Vipers formed in Vancouver in 2007 and began playing shows along the West Coast, but it wasn't until the release of its self-titled debut album in 2012 that the band really took off.

Now their shows are usually sold out for their regular tours across Canada and the United Sates.

Check out Petunia and the Vipers' official music video for their track 'Lonesome':

