Suspects arrested in killing of former UBC professor in Chile

Chilean police have arrested two men suspected of killing a B.C. man last week during an attempted mugging while he strolled with his family through the port city of Valparaiso, police said Tuesday.

Peter Winterburn, a former professor at the University of British Columbia, was stabbed to death last Friday after he tried to stop two assailants from snatching his backpack. The two assailants fled the scene while the victim's wife and daughter were reportedly unharmed.

The two suspects were scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday, local media reported.

Winterburn, 57, lived in Chile's capital Santiago, which is located about 100 kilometres from Valparaiso, one of the South American country's most popular tourist destinations.

Former UBC professor Peter Winterburn. (UBC)

He left UBC to move to Chile in January, continuing to work in the geochemistry industry. He had taught in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric sciences at UBC.