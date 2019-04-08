No RCMP officers dedicated to money laundering cases in B.C., report reveals

B.C. doesn't have a single federal RCMP officer dedicated to investigating money laundering, according to the latest provincial report on the issue.

Peter German, a former Mountie, was asked to look into why so few money laundering cases have been prosecuted in B.C., despite allegations that the practice is widespread in the province.

German says the only RCMP resources dedicated to money laundering in B.C. are provincially funded or operating under the provincial policing agreement.

The revelation was made public Monday morning, as Attorney General David Eby made an initial, partial release of German's latest report on money laundering.

In a press conference, Eby described the news as "incredibly disturbing" and said it was important for British Columbians to have this information right away.

"We have accelerated the release of this portion of the report so that the federal government and the public are aware of what is happening to police the international crime groups laundering money through our provincial economy," Eby said.

"What is happening is nothing."

He told reporters that his federal counterpart, Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair, has been informed about German's finding. Eby said he has yet to speak to Blair directly about the issue.

Only 5 of 26 positions filled

According to German, the RCMP's money laundering team is more than three-quarters unstaffed. Of the 26 positions on the Federal Serious Organized Crime branch, only five are filled. All five officers are assigned to refer potential criminal cases to B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Office.

Eby said civil prosecution is an important tool for dealing with money laundering, but it's "only one leg of the table."

German, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, has focused on potential links between criminal enterprises and the real estate, horse racing and luxury car industries in his latest report.

He delivered the full report to the provincial government on March 31, and it's currently under review to determine how much can be made public.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby and Peter German at the release of German's earlier report, Dirty Money, in Vancouver on June 27, 2018. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

German was asked to look at these sectors after he concluded his review last June on money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos.

Last year, German's first report said B.C. casinos "unwittingly served as laundromats" for the proceeds of crime.

As part of the review, German put forward 48 recommendations to fix the problem — which he says was apparent to officials as far back as 2011.

The province has said work continues on addressing all remaining recommendations from German's first report, including analyzing options to create dedicated policing resources for gambling and money laundering, creating a model for an independent regulator and clarifying the roles of the regulator and the B.C. Lottery Corporation.