Shooting spree suspect found mentally unfit for trial

A man charged with attempted murder after an unusual series of shootings spanning B.C. has been found mentally unfit for trial.

Peter Anthony Kampos, 38, is accused of firing at commercial trucks along two different highways on March 24, 2017.

RCMP said the incidents ranged from the Kitimat area around Highway 16, toward Prince George and along Highway 97 as far as 100 Mile House.

The alleged shooting spree ended on a forest road in Chilliwack.

Kampos was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, as well as possession of a firearm without a licence.

During his trial proceedings in October, his lawyer raised concerns about his client's mental fitness.

On Dec. 4, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled Kampos mentally unfit to stand trial due to a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

He will be detained in a forensic psychiatric hospital

The British Columbia Review Board has to re-evaluate Kampos' mental fitness within 60 days. If the board determines he's fit at that time, he'll be returned to court for another fitness hearing.