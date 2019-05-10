Skip to Main Content
Peruvian tall ship, one of the largest in the world, docks in North Vancouver
British Columbia

Peruvian tall ship, one of the largest in the world, docks in North Vancouver

The ship is open to visitors until its departure to Hawaii on Sunday morning.

Arrival marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Peru

CBC News ·
The B.A.P. Unión is docked in North Vancouver this weekend and open to visitors. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

The public will have the opportunity to visit one of the world's largest tall ships this weekend in North Vancouver, B.C.

The B.A.P. Unión, a Peruvian ship, arrived Thursday to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Peru.

The tall ship — a traditional sailing vessel — serves as a training ship for Peruvian navel cadets. That country's government says it is the second largest training ship in the world.

The ship has 34 sails, and has a total sail area of more than 3,400 square metres. It houses 243 crew members. 

The tall ship is open to the public with free admission on Friday and Saturday. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

The ship is currently docked at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier. 

It is open to the public for visits from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday before it departs for Hawaii on Sunday morning. Admission is free.

The ship is currently docked at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

The ship also contains an exhibit about Lima-born sailor Juan Francisco de la Bodega y Quadra. Quadra explored the West Coast of North America. B.C.'s Quadra Island, one of the Discovery Islands off the east coast of Vancouver Island, is named after him. 

The ship is a training vessel for cadets in the Peruvian navy. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.