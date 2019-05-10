The public will have the opportunity to visit one of the world's largest tall ships this weekend in North Vancouver, B.C.

The B.A.P. Unión, a Peruvian ship, arrived Thursday to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Peru.

The tall ship — a traditional sailing vessel — serves as a training ship for Peruvian navel cadets. That country's government says it is the second largest training ship in the world.

The ship has 34 sails, and has a total sail area of more than 3,400 square metres. It houses 243 crew members.

The tall ship is open to the public with free admission on Friday and Saturday. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

The ship is currently docked at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier.

It is open to the public for visits from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday before it departs for Hawaii on Sunday morning. Admission is free.

The ship also contains an exhibit about Lima-born sailor Juan Francisco de la Bodega y Quadra. Quadra explored the West Coast of North America. B.C.'s Quadra Island, one of the Discovery Islands off the east coast of Vancouver Island, is named after him.