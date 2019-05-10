Peruvian tall ship, one of the largest in the world, docks in North Vancouver
Arrival marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Peru
The public will have the opportunity to visit one of the world's largest tall ships this weekend in North Vancouver, B.C.
The B.A.P. Unión, a Peruvian ship, arrived Thursday to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Peru.
The tall ship — a traditional sailing vessel — serves as a training ship for Peruvian navel cadets. That country's government says it is the second largest training ship in the world.
The ship has 34 sails, and has a total sail area of more than 3,400 square metres. It houses 243 crew members.
The ship is currently docked at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier.
It is open to the public for visits from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday before it departs for Hawaii on Sunday morning. Admission is free.
The ship also contains an exhibit about Lima-born sailor Juan Francisco de la Bodega y Quadra. Quadra explored the West Coast of North America. B.C.'s Quadra Island, one of the Discovery Islands off the east coast of Vancouver Island, is named after him.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.