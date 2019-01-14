Heading out to the backcountry? This B.C. man wants to rent you a personal locator beacon

A software product manager from North Vancouver has come up with a company he hopes might save some lives.

Ryan Reilly's new business, All Adventure, rents out personal locator beacons — an emergency tool for people who get lost in the outdoors, where cell service isn't always available.

The beacons cost hundreds of dollars to buy, not including a monthly fee to connect to a satellite network. But Reilly hopes more people will use them if they can rent one for cheaper.

"We don't expect to be wildly profitable but it's something we feel is an important gap in the marketplace," he said.

The cost of a new beacon starts at around $400, but Reilly rents them for $50 for three days, or $80 for a week.

The personal tracking device can be attached to clothing and emits a signal that bounces off a satellite and sends a message. (CBC)

All Adventure is an online company. Reilly mails the device to clients and at the end of the day or week, the client mails it back.

Reilly says his target market is people who take on longer, more adventurous backcountry adventures once or a few times a year.

North Shore Rescue recommends personal locator beacons as one of the 10 items to bring on a hike.

Team leader Mike Danks says a business that makes them more accessible is "a really great idea" because a lot of places in the backcountry have no or spotty cell service.

"This is one more tool that will definitely make a positive difference in your hike," Danks said.

However, Danks also warns that having a personal locator beacon doesn't absolve hikers of the responsibility to be prepared for the conditions and to let someone know where they'll be.

"That's another tool in the toolbox," he said. "It doesn't mean that you can go out there unprepared."