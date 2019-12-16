The City of Kelowna has confirmed that a person has died after they were found unconscious at the park the city opened a few weeks ago to provide overnight shelter for the homeless.

The B.C. Emergency Health Services said a 911 call was received at 2:43 a.m. PT Monday "for an unconscious person at the Recreation Avenue homeless camp."

An advanced care paramedic unit arrived at 2:55 a.m and took the patient, who was in critical condition, to hospital.

"It's my understanding that the person was transported to hospital and subsequently died," said Darren Caul, community safety director for the city of Kelowna.

"While the coroner will determine the cause of death and the RCMP will be investigating the circumstances around that death, we are aware that there was an individual who was unresponsive on the site," Caul added.

Kelowna RCMP said at just before 4 a.m. PT, Interior Health asked them to help identify an adult male who reportedly died at the hospital after being transported there from the Recreation Avenue site.

"At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man's sudden death, and the Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death," said Const. Solana Pare in an emailed statement.

The City of Kelowna allowed homeless people to set up temporary shelter in a park on Recreation Avenue after they were moved from Leon Avenue at the end of November. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

The park at Recreation Avenue was opened by the city after it shut down overnight camping on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna. The park is monitored overnight by security officers contracted by the city.

There is currently a shortage of shelter spaces in Kelowna, with more spaces not expected to open until the end of December or early January when a new temporary winter shelter, Welcome Inn, is expected to begin operations.

The city legally has to allow overnight temporary shelter in parks or public spaces if there are not enough shelter spaces.

The site at Recreation Avenue only allows campers to set up tents and other forms of temporary shelter between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. PT, at which time all items have to be packed up.

'Great guy'

Locals Diana Cowans and Ryan Hart, who are both homeless, said many in the community are shaken up by the man's death.

"Everybody is pretty unnerved," Hart told CBC's Brady Strachan, while standing on Leon Avenue outside the Gospel Mission shelter.

"A couple tears came to my eyes when I heard that he passed this morning."

"He's a really good guy, he's helped me out a bunch of times in the past."

Cowan's echoed this, saying the loss has "really hit home."

"He was always so happy go lucky and it didn't matter what kind of grumpy mood you were in, if he couldn't make you laugh, he could at least make you smile."