'I can't stop smiling': Families and friends reunite at Vancouver International Airport
More than 85,000 travellers pass through the airport each day over the holidays
The reunions at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays are like a scene from Love Actually, but on a much bigger scale.
More than 85,000 travellers pass through the airport each day over the holidays, with David Qin being one of them.
Qin's two-year-old son Daniel had been living in China with his grandmother Qin Li and arrived in Canada on Friday for the first time. Qin lifted the toddler up in the air gleefully as they reunited in the international arrivals area.
Ana Jovanovic kissed her husband Alberto Garcia after he surprised her at the terminal. The two hadn't seen each other for six months.
Jovanovic works for an international development organization in Malaysia, which she's been doing for the past six years. She's in B.C. for three weeks and will then return to Malaysia again for work.
Breado Foggie hadn't visited Canada in three years but arrived back on Friday to spend time with family in Richmond for nearly three weeks over the holidays.
His daughter, Patricia Foggie, and her three children went the airport to greet him and another friend from Brazil.
Brendow Allan Foggie, 17, wore a Christmas jumpsuit because he went straight to the airport from being Santa's assistant at a high school Christmas event.
Lea Bodenschatz greeted her friend Kana Kitagawa, who's visiting from Japan.
"Everyone has such big smiles on their faces," said Bodenschatz.
"I can't stop smiling."
The two friends met 13 years ago when Kitagawa was staying with a host in Canada to practice English.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.