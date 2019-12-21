'I can't stop smiling': Families and friends reunite at Vancouver International Airport

The reunions at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays are like a scene from Love Actually, but on a much bigger scale.

More than 85,000 travellers pass through the airport each day over the holidays, with David Qin being one of them.

Qin's two-year-old son Daniel had been living in China with his grandmother Qin Li and arrived in Canada on Friday for the first time. Qin lifted the toddler up in the air gleefully as they reunited in the international arrivals area.

The Qin family reunite at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond on Friday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Daniel Qin, 2, arrived from China on Friday to be reunited with his family. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Ana Jovanovic hugs her husband Alberto Garcia after he surprised her at the airport on Friday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Ana Jovanovic kissed her husband Alberto Garcia after he surprised her at the terminal. The two hadn't seen each other for six months.

Jovanovic works for an international development organization in Malaysia, which she's been doing for the past six years. She's in B.C. for three weeks and will then return to Malaysia again for work.

Patricia Foggie hugs a friend who has just arrived from Brazil at Vancouver International Airport. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Brendha Foggie hugs her grandfather, Breado Foggie, after he arrived from Brazil for his first visit in three years. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Breado Foggie hadn't visited Canada in three years but arrived back on Friday to spend time with family in Richmond for nearly three weeks over the holidays.

His daughter, Patricia Foggie, and her three children went the airport to greet him and another friend from Brazil.

Brendow Allan Foggie, 17, wore a Christmas jumpsuit because he went straight to the airport from being Santa's assistant at a high school Christmas event.

Bryan Foggie hugs his grandfather who had just arrived from Brazil. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The Foggie family is pictured at the Vancouver International Airport on Friday, December 20, 2019. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Lea Bodenschatz, left, greets her friend Kana Kitagawa, who is visiting from Japan. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Lea Bodenschatz greeted her friend Kana Kitagawa, who's visiting from Japan.

"Everyone has such big smiles on their faces," said Bodenschatz.

"I can't stop smiling."

The two friends met 13 years ago when Kitagawa was staying with a host in Canada to practice English.