2 Penticton taxi drivers fired as RCMP investigate sexual assault allegation

RCMP are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two taxi drivers and a female victim in Penticton, B.C.

The incident was reported to the RCMP on Oct. 17, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police have released few details about the alleged assault.

"A 36-year-old man from Osoyoos and a 28-year-old man from Penticton have been arrested and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim," Bayda said in a written statement.

The Penticton man was driving a taxi at the time of the alleged assault, according to Bayda.

Both drivers have been fired

The two men worked for Courtesy Taxi and Klassic Cabs, which are owned by the same management company, according to a statement posted on Courtesy Taxi's Facebook page.

"Both drivers are permanently terminated and will not be put back on the road for Courtesy or Klassic Cabs again," the statement reads.

In an interview with CBC News, Courtesy Taxi supervisor Simon Smith said the company is co-operating with the RCMP investigation.

Smith said Courtesy Taxi had not dealt with an incident like this in 25 years of business and he called the allegations deeply disturbing.

'Everybody is completely devastated'

"This goes against everything I stand for on a personal nature, Smith said. "Everybody is completely devastated."

Smith said one of the drivers, who was initially suspended when the allegations came to light, told a dispatcher he had been cleared of charges and convinced them to put him back on shift driving a cab.

"Once I found out that he was back in the field, I pulled him right off and fired him again," he said. "They will never work again for Courtesy Taxi, either one of them."

The company is putting new protocols in place, including installing cameras in taxi cabs and displaying the cab number and company phone number on the dash of each taxi cab, according to the statement on Courtesy Taxi's Facebook page.

The RCMP said a charge assessment will be sent to the B.C. Prosecution Service after the police investigation is complete.