Police investigate death of youth found critically injured on B.C. high school field

RCMP are investigating the death of a critically injured teen or young man whose body was discovered on the grounds of a high school in Penticton, B.C.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says a passerby reported seeing the unresponsive youth just before 6 a.m. PT Sunday at Penticton Secondary School on Eckhardt Street.

Shoihet says officers arrived as an ambulance crew was attending to him and that he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Suspicious death

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for most of the day as police work to identify the victim. Police said they believe the death is suspicious.

Shoihet says anyone with information should call police instead of posting it on social media.

Witnesses with first-hand details are asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line quoting file 2021-15333.