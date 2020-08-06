'Immediate danger' as homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of Penticton

Seventy-four properties in a residential neighbourhood northwest of Penticton, B.C., are being evacuated due to "immediate danger" from a wildfire burning in the Sage-Mesa area.

"This tactical evacuation is in support of first responders who have already been evacuating homes in this area," said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a release put out at 9 a.m. PT.

Regional district information officer Erik Thompson said the Penticton Fire Department was called to the area at approximately 8 a.m. PT to deal with a "grass and brush fire" at the north end of Sage Mesa Drive near Highway 97, in the West Bench area of Penticton.

Thompson said 74 properties, including the Pine Hills Golf Course, are under evacuation.

"We understand the fire is being held," Thompson said. "We have some wind in the area right now, and that's already a concern but because the fire's being held, that's certainly a good sign."

DriveBC says Highway 97 southbound is closed, and the remaining lane is open to alternating traffic.

Police say they have secured the area to allow crews with the Penticton Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service to fight the flames.

All evacuees are being asked to register with Emergency Support Services, whether they require help or not.

A reception centre is open at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton across from Cannery Brewing, or evacuees can self-register at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Tactical evacuation of homes in the Sage Mesa area north of Penticton. Reception Centre set up at 199 Ellis St (across from Cannery Brewing) in Penticton. <a href="https://t.co/kFDZzHPoea">https://t.co/kFDZzHPoea</a> <a href="https://t.co/ikYbfGrbdk">pic.twitter.com/ikYbfGrbdk</a> —@EmergMgtRDOS

More to come.