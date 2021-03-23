Man arrested following series of explosions in Penticton

Penticton RCMP have arrested a 50-year-old man believed to be responsible for a series of recent explosions, but it's not clear whether the suspect will face charges.

Earlier this month, police said they required reinforcements to investigate the explosions. Two incidents were confirmed — one on March 7 at a local soccer field and a second on March 8 on the grounds of Carmi Elementary School. Other potential explosions were also investigated.

According to a Penticton RCMP media release Tuesday, a suspect had been arrested four days earlier, following the investigation. No explanation was given for the delay in notifying the public.

"RCMP are confident the public is not at risk, and appreciate everyone's patience and support," said Const. James Grandy in a written statement.

Police have not named the man.

"He was subsequently arrested, and later released after voluntarily speaking with officers," said Grandy. "The man confirmed he meant no harm to the community."

According to Grandy, police are still thinking about forwarding charge recommendations to the B.C. Prosecution Service for their consideration.

Anyone with information about the explosions is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.