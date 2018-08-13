Penticton RCMP arrest man for allegedly setting multiple fires

A man is in custody for allegedly setting multiple fires in Penticton, B.C., police said in a statement.

Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a fire being started near Eckhardt Avenue and Channel Parkway at around 5:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Penticton RCMP said in a statement.

The witness who called officers said he saw a man set a fire and then run off toward a trail along the Penticton River Channel, police said.

Once police arrived at the fire, they saw a second one being started nearby, according to their statement.

While searching for the suspect, police said a man was heard "cheering" and then seen being chased by a firefighter. He was caught after a short foot pursuit and police say they found balled-up paper towels and a lighter on him.

"At this time, the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues," Cst. James Grandy said in the statement.

Penticton RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed anything related to the alleged incidents to contact them.