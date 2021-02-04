Penticton Indian Band closes services after COVID-19 cluster

The Penticton Indian Band is asking people to remain home and only leave for essentials where possible after a cluster of cases in the Okanagan Valley reserve.

Service buildings in the community are to remain closed until Feb.16.

Chief Greg Gabriel says the number of cases remains at 13 which is promising news.

"The most current update I received earlier [Wednesday] afternoon are that there are no new cases to report. Everybody that has been contacted is complying with the ... stay-at-home recommendations that we put forward," Gabriel said on CBC's Radio West.

Gabriel said an earlier letter sent by the band on Monday was misinterpreted as a stay-at-home order.

"It was not an order. We just wanted to provide a strong message to our community members that it was in our community and this is what we want everyone to do and certainly if you have jobs, go to your jobs, but be extremely careful and mindful of your surroundings," he said.

'Unfortunate stigmatization'

The consequences of that misinterpretation, however, led to some "bad reactions" from the outside community and businesses, Gabriel said.

"Appointments were cancelled — arbitrarily cancelled with no notice given," he said. "I had a call from one homeowner that had needed a window replaced. Before the company came out, they needed assurance that it wasn't a COVID home."

"It does impact our community and [because of] this unfortunate stigmatization, I suppose, we're now a diseased community — it really frustrates and angers the hell out of me."

Earlier in the year, some businesses on Vancouver Island faced widespread criticism — including from Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer — for denying Indigenous people entry due to COVID-19 fears.

Gabriel said the community's health department is working hard to make sure the cases are contained.

"If we see the numbers increase, we will certainly consider more restrictive measures that we would have to impose in our community. I'm very comfortable and confident we're not going in that direction."

Listen to the segment on CBC's Radio West: