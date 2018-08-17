Skip to Main Content
IIO investigating death of man in Penticton police cell

The 55-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check on Thursday.

55-year-old had been arrested on outstanding warrants and was awaiting hearing

The Canadian Press ·
A 55-year-old man died in a police cell after being arrested on outstanding warrants in Penticton earlier this week. B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to investigate. (CBC)

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a man in a Penticton jail cell.

Police say Keremeos RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop.

The man was transported to a cell block in Penticton, where he was to be taken to court later in the morning.

Downtown Penticton, B.C. (Simon Charland/CBC)

A statement says that during a routine check at 9 a.m. PT Thursday, the man was found unresponsive.

Officers started resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to determine if police actions or inaction may be linked to the man's death.

