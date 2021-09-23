Special ballot counts continue as 4 federal ridings in B.C. remain undecided
Nail-biters include the Vancouver Granville seat previously held by independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould
Uncertainty over the outcome of the Vancouver Granville riding drags on following Monday's federal vote.
Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed has been leading New Democrat Anjali Appadurai.
Noormohamed was incorrectly projected as the winner Wednesday night after the Elections Canada website showed 100 per cent of the polls in the riding had reported.
But another page on the website shows only 45 per cent of an estimated 6,800 special ballots have been counted in Vancouver Granville, more than enough to overcome any small lead, as the count continued Thursday.
Other nail-biter B.C. ridings include West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, where Elections Canada says 55 per cent of special ballots have been counted, but its website shows no special ballots have yet been tallied in the ridings of either Nanaimo-Ladysmith or Richmond Centre.
Numbers show the NDP candidate leading the Conservative Party challenger in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, while the Liberals are ahead of the Conservatives in both Richmond Centre and West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country.
