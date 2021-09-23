Special ballot counts continue as 4 federal ridings in B.C. remain undecided

Uncertainty over the outcome of the Vancouver Granville riding drags on following Monday's federal vote.

Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed has been leading New Democrat Anjali Appadurai.

Noormohamed was incorrectly projected as the winner Wednesday night after the Elections Canada website showed 100 per cent of the polls in the riding had reported.

But another page on the website shows only 45 per cent of an estimated 6,800 special ballots have been counted in Vancouver Granville, more than enough to overcome any small lead, as the count continued Thursday.

NDP candidate Anjali Appadurai speaks to a voter in the Vancouver Granville riding on Sept. 22. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Other nail-biter B.C. ridings include West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, where Elections Canada says 55 per cent of special ballots have been counted, but its website shows no special ballots have yet been tallied in the ridings of either Nanaimo-Ladysmith or Richmond Centre.

Numbers show the NDP candidate leading the Conservative Party challenger in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, while the Liberals are ahead of the Conservatives in both Richmond Centre and West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country.