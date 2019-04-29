Local and provincial fire crews fight wildfire near Pemberton

Local firefighters and the B.C. Wildfire Service are responding to a wildfire burning near Pemberton.

The fire is in the Mount Currie pasture area and was last estimated at around 20 hectares in size.

The fire is burning in an area near the Lil'wat Nation, which said late Sunday that the fire is under control but crews were still on scene monitoring it.

The area was put under an evacuation alert earlier this month due to another large grass fire.

The fire is suspected to be human caused, the B.C. Wildfire Service.