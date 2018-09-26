Pemberton, B.C., parents ask for crosswalks to be fixed — again — after 6-year-old struck

Parents in Pemberton, B.C., are calling on the province to repaint crosswalks that are cracked, faded and, in some areas, missing altogether — especially after a six-year-old was knocked to the ground over the weekend.

Pemberton Portage Road is a section of the Sea-to-Sky Highway running through the mountain village, 150 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Many crosswalks along the arterial road were damaged by snowplows over the winter.

A truck approaches what should be a marked crosswalk in Pemberton, B.C., on Tuesday. (Nicole Brink)

Locals have been asking for a fix since then, fearing someone would get hurt — and Lindy Scott says it nearly happened Sunday.

Scott's husband and their son, Cohen, were riding their bikes along Portage on Sunday morning when they stopped and dismounted to cross the street downtown.

The driver of an oncoming car didn't see Cohen step onto the worn crosswalk and clipped the boy's bike, bumping him to the ground.

Lindy Scott and her six-year-old son, Cohen. (Lindy Scott)

Scott said Cohen was unhurt, but it was a frighteningly close call.

"It's very scary and it's one of so many crosswalks that are like that," said Scott, 33.

"Just because he was only bumped down doesn't mean another kid couldn't get totally taken down."

The faded crosswalk outside Signal Hill Elementary School on Portage Road. Signal Hill is the only primary school in Pemberton, B.C. (Nicole Brink)

Pemberton is known for being an outdoorsy, family-friendly community with a higher population of children compared to other municipalities in the province.

Signal Hill Elementary — the village's only primary school — sits on Portage Road.

"We all bike. We all walk and our kids are used to that. It's really scary when we think of our kids who are out wandering to meet up with friends or walk themselves to school," Scott said. "It's really dangerous."

Petition launched

Nicole Brink, who lives in Pemberton with two children of her own, started a petition to push officials to get the crosswalks fixed, but hasn't had much response.

"Almost every walk you do, you have to cross that highway in town," she said.

"Nobody seemed to be doing anything or caring."

Lines indicating where cars should stop when a train travels through are also, for the most part, missing along Portage Road. (Nicole Brink)

Province response

The road and its crosswalks fall under provincial jurisdiction. The Ministry of Transportation said its plans to repaint the white stripes in mid-September were delayed by rain.

A statement said the ministry has arranged for crosswalks in Pemberton as well as in neighbouring Whistler to be redone at the contractor's "first availability," but those workers are in the middle of a previous contract that they're obligated to finish first.

A spokesperson said that work is weather dependent, so there is no timeline as to when crews will get to the village.

Scott and Brink agree that's not enough.

"It feels like we're being ignored," said Scott.

