Series of avalanches near Pemberton leaves 1 dead and several injured

Three separate avalanches in the Pemberton, B.C. area on Saturday left one person dead and four other people injured.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, emergency crews responded to the incidents around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Two of the avalanches were on Cassiope Peak and Mount Cayley, both of which contain popular skiing routes. Pemberton RCMP said at least a dozen people had to be evacuated from the area in total following the avalanches.

The person that was found dead was skiing on the north face of Cassiope Peak, according to police. One other person was injured critically in that avalanche, and two others were uninjured.

Rescue crews are seen using a helicopter to rescue people caught in the avalanche in the Sea to Sky region on Feb. 5, 2022. (Pemberton RCMP)

One other serious injury was recorded in the avalanche on Mount Cayley which hit a group of snowmobilers. The third avalanche, Cassiope Trail Head, affected two other people but they were uninjured and able to get to safety themselves.

BCEHS deployed four ambulances, a support vehicle and a helicopter in Pemberton. Pemberton SAR, Pemberton RCMP, Whistler RCMP, Whistler SAR, and Blackcomb Helicopters were also involved in the rescue operation.

"There is no doubt that the snowpack remains unstable and information from Avalanche Canada and consultation with avalanche experts in our area shows there is an immense risk in the Sea to Sky backcountry at this stage," said Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks.

Banks said those looking to access B.C.'s backcountry should make sure to check Avalanche Canada's map ahead of time.

A mountain is seen in the Pemberton area after a series of avalanches on Feb. 5, 2022. (Pemberton RCMP)

"It is always difficult for our team when it is not always a positive outcome and our thoughts are with all the friends, families and those involved today," said Pemberton SAR manager David MacKenzie.

Pemberton RCMP say they are investigating the incidents and are asking for anyone with information to call them at 604-894-6634.