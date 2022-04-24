Children's dentist in Prince George fined, barred from sedating patients by regulatory college

A pediatric dentist in northern B.C. has been fined more than $40,000 and barred from sedating patients following a misconduct investigation after a seven-year-old patient was hospitalized in 2019, said the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia (CDSBC).

The regulatory body posted a public notice on its website on Thursday detailing its investigation into Dr. Luc Magne.

He registered with the college in 1986, is a certified specialist in pediatric dentistry and was authorized to provide moderate sedation at the practice he owns and operates in Prince George.

On Dec. 12, 2019, the college received a notice from a Prince George hospital that the child, who was being treated under sedation by Magne, had been admitted "following an incident" at Magne's practice.

The next day, Magne provided the college with a critical incident report about the patient. The college said it also received a complaint about Magne from the child's mother. No details have been released about the exact nature of the child's treatment in hospital.

The college sent a team to inspect Magne's facility and said it discovered "significant issues including concerns about patients entering a deeper level of sedation than Dr. Magne was approved to provide."

Magne agreed to discontinue sedating any patients at his practice until the investigation concluded.

The college said a pediatric anaesthesiologist reviewed 15 of Magne's patient files, "which identified further serious concerns relating to the sedation provided to those patients and the emergency preparedness of the facility," according to the college's notice.

Admitted misconduct

The college sought to issue a citation against Magne, who was to have a disciplinary hearing in June of this year, but that was cancelled when he admitted misconduct and proposed a resolution to the college under the Health Professions Act.

The college listed several shortcomings, which included failing to perform or record required assessments prior to sedation, ensuring he had necessary training, and not operating in compliance with CDSBC's standards and guidelines for sedation.

It also said Magne admitted to professional misconduct related to his facility, such as not having proper medication and emergency equipment and ensuring staff were appropriately qualified to assist with sedation and manage medical emergencies.

As part of its disciplinary order on March 30, 2022, the college said Magne is permanently prohibited from providing any level of sedation in any dental facility in the province and acting as the operator or director of the facility, or any other non-hospital facility that provides sedation.

"This practice limitation will appear on CDSBC's online public register," said the college.

Magne must also pay a fine of $40,000 and pay $2,000 toward the cost of the investigation.