2 pedestrians in their 70s hit by vehicle in downtown Vancouver
Police say two pedestrians in their 70s were hit by a vehicle in downtown Vancouver Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver police say the man and the woman were struck near Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.
They were taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries.
The driver who struck them remained at the scene, police say, and is cooperating with investigators.
Police say the area will be closed temporarily while officers investigate.