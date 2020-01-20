Skip to Main Content
2 pedestrians in their 70s hit by vehicle in downtown Vancouver
British Columbia

2 pedestrians in their 70s hit by vehicle in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police say the man and the woman were struck near Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating

CBC News ·
Police say the two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious injuries. (Sam Wong)

Police say two pedestrians in their 70s were hit by a vehicle in downtown Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver police say the man and the woman were struck near Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

They were taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries. 

The driver who struck them remained at the scene, police say, and is cooperating with investigators. 

Police say the area will be closed temporarily while officers investigate.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories