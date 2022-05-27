2 seniors hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Abbotsford

Two seniors have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Abbotsford on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Ware Street and Bourquin Crescent.

The Abbotsford Police Department say an 88-year-old man and a 85-year-old woman were hit by a car around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The car's driver and passenger were both uninjured, according to police, and remained on scene to co-operate with investigators.

The collision involved a blue car. Its side mirror appeared to be jarred after the collision. (Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service closed the intersection for several hours while they investigated the incident, but it is now open to the public.

Abbotsford police are looking for any witnesses, including those with dashcam footage of the area, to contact them at 604-859-5225.