2 pedestrians struck near Abbotsford sports complex

Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car near a sports complex in Abbotsford, B.C. on Sunday night.

A statement said the pair were hit at Trethewey Street and Slocan Drive just afer 8 p.m.

One of the pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the other — a 53-year-old woman — is in hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the driver is co-operating with police.

Trethewey Street was shut down as police investigated, but it has since reopened.

The intersection is near the Abbotsford Rotary Stadium and down the road from the Exhibition Park building. Discovery Trail also runs by the area.