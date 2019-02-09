Pedestrian struck, killed by bus in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police say

A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a transit bus in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood, according to Vancouver Police.

The incident took place just before 5:30 p.m. PT Friday on West Hastings Street.

Police say the bus was leaving a stop, heading east towards Carrall Street, when it hit the man.

Officers have diverted traffic from the area as they continue to investigate. Preliminary reports suggest speed wasn't a factor.

It's Vancouver's third pedestrian fatality in 2019.

Earlier Friday, a woman was killed after she was struck by a truck in the 6800 block of King George Boulevard in Surrey.