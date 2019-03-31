71-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run at Victoria and Marine Drive, say Vancouver police

Vancouver police say an elderly pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk at Victoria Drive and Marine Drive.

Officers say the 71-year-old woman was struck by a silver-coloured mini-van that was travelling west around 1 p.m. PT.

Police say witnesses tried to help the woman and stayed with her until she was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police at the scene of a hit-and-run at Victoria Drive and Marine Drive on Sunday, march 31, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Victoria Drive is closed in both directions while two of three westbound lanes of Victoria Drive are closed.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area at least until early Sunday evening.

Hit and run

The driver of the van did not stop and left the area after the collision, according to police.

Officers found the vehicle involved in the incident in New Westminster, but no arrests have been made.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone with information from the are at the time of the crash to call 604-717-3012.